JEDDAH: E.A. Juffali & Brothers Group has categorically denied reports claiming that it plans to relocate its operations or offices, describing information circulating on social media and in some media outlets as false.

The Group said its headquarters, operations and investments remain in Saudi Arabia and stressed that it has no plans to change this.

Founded in the Kingdom in 1936, E.A. Juffali & Brothers said it has grown alongside Saudi Arabia for eight decades and remains committed to investing in the country’s future in line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Group also denied that its Chairman Khaled Ahmed Juffali, or any authorized representative, had issued a statement regarding a potential relocation.

“Any remarks attributed to him are fabricated,” the Group said.

E.A. Juffali & Brothers said it reserves the right to take legal action against any party that deliberately publishes false information about the Group and urged media outlets to rely on its official channels for verified information.