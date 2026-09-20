ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces killed five militants and recovered 23 abductees during a security operation along a highway in the southwestern Balochistan province, the military’s media wing said on Sunday, vowing to eliminate foreign-sponsored militancy from the country.

The incident took place on Friday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR ) said in a statement. It said separatist militants tried to disrupt the peaceful movement of people along the Pakistan Highway at the Chaman-Karachi N-25 section near Kalat, prompting security forces to act.

The ISPR said militants had established a check post for kidnapping for ransom, extortion and snatching vehicles.

“Security Forces responded immediately and after intense fire exchange, five terrorists belonging to Indian-sponsored proxy of Fitna Al-Hindustan were sent to hell due to effective response by Armed Forces,” the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan uses the term “Fitna Al-Hindustan,” [Turmoil by India], for militants in Balochistan that it alleges are funded by India. Islamabad accuses New Delhi of arming and funding separatist militants in Balochistan, a charge India denies.

The ISPR said security forces recovered 23 abductees from the militants’ hideout, along with six trucks, three buses and two cars. Security forces also found a large number of weapons, ammunition and explosives from the hideout, it added.

“Sanitization operations are continuing in the surrounding areas to eliminate any remaining terrorists and ensure the safety and security of the local population and the vital National Highways,” the military’s media wing said.

The military vowed to continue security operations against militants with full resolve until the menace of “foreign-supported terrorism” is eliminated from the country.

Pakistan also accuses Afghanistan of facilitating cross-border attacks by sheltering militant groups who launch attacks against it from Afghan soil. Afghanistan denies the charges and urges Pakistan to resolve its challenges internally.

Pakistan has been grappling with a low-lying insurgency in Balochistan for decades. The armed conflict has seen militants ambush law enforcers, kidnap Punjab-based laborers and execute them, and carry out attacks against Chinese interests in the province.

Separatist Baloch militants demand independence from Pakistan and accuse the state of denying locals a share in the province’s natural resources. The state rejects these allegations and point to various initiatives that it says it has undertaken in the province to uplift the population.