Clinique La Prairie, a Swiss healthcare group, plans to expand into Saudi Arabia by opening longevity and wellness centers in Riyadh and Jeddah after launching its resort in Amaala next year.

The Clinique La Prairie Amaala resort will feature 74 rooms, 13 branded residential units, advanced medical services, and wellness programs.

JEDDAH: Swiss healthcare group Clinique La Prairie plans to open specialized longevity and wellness centers in Riyadh and Jeddah as part of its expansion plans in the Saudi market, which include opening its resort in Amaala on the Kingdom’s northwestern coast next year, according to group CEO Simone Gibertoni, who told Al Eqtisadiah. Clinique La Prairie Amaala will feature 74 rooms and suites and 13 branded residences, combining luxury accommodation with medical services, advanced diagnostics, and wellness and longevity programs. The group, which specializes in preventive health, longevity, and wellness, dates back to 1931 and is known for its innovative cellular therapies and rejuvenation programs. $42bn wellness economy in Saudi ArabiaGibertoni said Saudi Arabia’s wellness economy reached around $42 billion in 2024, according to the Global Wellness Institute, recording annual growth of 12.2 percent between 2019 and 2024. Based on the data he cited, this was the fastest growth rate among the world’s 25 largest wellness markets. He said the decision to enter the Kingdom was part of a global expansion strategy the group had pursued over several years, with the Middle East being one of its key markets. He noted that what distinguishes the Saudi market is the convergence of transformation in the healthcare sector with the global growth of the longevity concept, including prevention, the early use of health data, and personalized care. He added that the group was “among the first partners to commit to the Amaala project in 2018,” reflecting its early interest in the destination. He said the group views Saudi Arabia as a long-term strategic market rather than as a standalone project or a short-term investment-recovery opportunity. Expectations for returns as market growsGibertoni declined to disclose the value of the group’s investments in Saudi Arabia or its targeted revenue during the initial years of operation, but said the group’s commitment to the Saudi market was “significant and long-term,” with returns expected to materialize as the project and market develop over time. The business model for Clinique La Prairie Amaala will rely on multiple revenue streams, including accommodation, medical services, and longevity programs, as well as residential units and related services, while maintaining ongoing relationships with clients after they leave the resort. He said the project goes beyond the concept of a traditional clinic or a hotel offering wellness services, integrating accommodation with advanced diagnostics and medically supervised longevity programs around four main pillars: medical care, nutrition, movement, and wellness. The project will include Clinique La Prairie Residences, the brand’s first residential units offered for ownership, giving residents access to the resort, medical services, prevention programs, and nutrition, as well as comprehensive care. Longevity centers planned in Riyadh and JeddahAs part of its plans, Gibertoni said the group was considering opening specialized longevity centers in Riyadh and Jeddah to provide clients with year-round services in the Kingdom and between visits to the Amaala resort. He added that Clinique La Prairie Amaala is currently the group’s priority in Saudi Arabia, but that it sees long-term opportunities as an ecosystem develops, bringing together healthcare, diagnostics, and hospitality, as well as biotechnology, data science and preventive health. Regarding expected demand, he said the group is targeting a mix of regional and international clients, noting that Clinique La Prairie currently receives guests from more than 80 countries and has a strong base of clients from the Middle East and Gulf countries, some of whom have traditionally traveled to Switzerland for its services. He said opening the project in Saudi Arabia would bring the group’s services closer to clients in the region while also providing an additional Red Sea destination for international tourists seeking specialized longevity programs within the luxury hospitality sector. He noted that this type of tourism could help attract high-spending tourists, as longevity programs typically require stays that include medical assessments, therapeutic and preventive programs, nutrition, movement, and wellness, as well as specialized personnel and expertise.