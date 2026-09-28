ISLAMABAD: Heavy rain and thunderstorm on Monday disrupted flight operations at Islamabad International Airport, authorities said, with flights coming from Paris and Jeddah diverted to alternative airports.

The storm hit Islamabad and the twin city of Rawalpindi early Monday morning. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded 33 millimeters (mm) of rain in Saidpur village, 25mm in Golra, 28mm in Pirwadhai and 27 in Gawalmandi.

"Due to adverse weather (thunderstorm/rain) at Islamabad, PIA flight PK750 (Paris - Islamabad) was diverted to Multan, landing safely at 05:44 AM," the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said on X.

"AirSial flight PF719 (Jeddah - Islamabad) was also diverted to Peshawar due to bad weather and landed safely at 10:25 AM."

The PMD earlier said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and was likely to persist till next 24 hours.

"Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir," it said on Monday. "Heavy rain/hailstorm is likely at isolated places during the period."

Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country, PMD added.