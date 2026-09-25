The announcement was made during Zelensky’s last meeting with Trump

Ukraine will receive licenses for the production of these advanced missiles

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said US President Donald Trump told him he would allow Ukraine to produce advanced Patriot air defence missiles, after a series of reversals on the issue. “At our last meeting, President Trump emphasised to me that yes, I have made a final decision. Ukraine will receive licences for the production of Patriot missiles,” Zelensky said in a voice note to journalists.