Support for Israel among US voters has fallen to a record low, from 68 percent at the start of the conflict to 48 percent

DUBAI: Support for Israel among US voters has fallen to a record low as the war in Gaza continues, with fewer than half saying they side more with Israelis than Palestinians, according to a new Fox News poll published on Thursday. Around 48 percent of voters said they sided more with Israelis in the conflict, compared with 38 percent who said they sided with Palestinians. The figure marks a decline from 54 percent in June and from a high of 68 percent recorded at the outset of the conflict in October 2023, when 18 percent said they sided more with Palestinians. The decline has been particularly pronounced among several demographic groups. Since October 2023, support for Israel has fallen by at least 20 percentage points among women, Hispanic voters, those under 45, college graduates and Democrats, according to the poll. Support among Republicans has declined by 10 points over the same period. The findings were released as the poll also found growing doubts among US voters about the Trump administration's handling of the war with Iran. At least 71 percent said the administration lacks a clear plan for ending the conflict, while 60 percent said US military action against Iran was the wrong decision, compared with 37 percent who said it was the right one. The Fox News poll was conducted among 1,211 registered voters from Sept. 11-14.