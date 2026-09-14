BOSTON: A federal judge on Monday blocked US President Donald Trump’s administration from implementing a new rule that would limit how long foreign students and journalists can remain in the US without applying for extensions. US District Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston ruled in favor of a coalition of unions and advocacy groups just a day before the US Department of Homeland Security’s rule was set to take effect.
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