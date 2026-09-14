BOSTON: A federal judge ​on Monday blocked US President Donald Trump’s administration from implementing a new ‌rule that ‌would ​limit ‌how ⁠long ​foreign students and ⁠journalists can remain in the US without applying for ⁠extensions. US District ‌Judge ‌F. ​Dennis ‌Saylor in ‌Boston ruled in favor of a coalition of ‌unions and advocacy groups just ⁠a ⁠day before the US Department of Homeland Security’s rule was set to take effect.