US envoys to meet Kremlin for discussions on Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff involved in brokering efforts

‌US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will arrive to Moscow on Thursday ‌after trilateral ‌talks in Abu ‌Dhabi for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin, two sources ‌with ‌direct knowledge ‌of the ‌visit’s preparation said. The pair, which are brokering ‌Russia-Ukraine peace talks, will meet with Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev before the Kremlin talks, the sources said.