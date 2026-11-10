He labeled it a ‘political spectacle’ by a congressional opponent

Hegseth claimed the move was not about oversight or accountability

Washington, United States: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday slammed the move to impeach him as a “political spectacle” by an outgoing congressional opponent of President Donald Trump. “What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight and it’s not accountability. It’s a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment,” Hegseth told journalists.