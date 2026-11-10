Conclave to bring together also ministers, tech experts from India and GCC countries

Forum organized by Ministry of External Affairs and Centre for Public Policy Research

NEW DELHI: Policymakers, diplomats and tech experts from across Gulf Cooperation Council countries and India will meet next week for talks on artificial intelligence, energy and logistics cooperation at the Kochi Dialogue diplomacy conclave. Themed “Towards an Innovative and Integrated India-GCC Partnership: Resilience, Reinvention, Redefinition,” the forum will be hosted on Nov. 18-20 by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Centre for Public Policy Research think tank in Kochi, southern Kerala state. It will bring together government officials and business leaders from India, as well as delegates from the GCC countries — Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. “Kochi Dialogue aims to strengthen relations between India and the GCC by bringing together all key stakeholders … It provides a platform for meaningful engagement and a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges shaping India–GCC relations,” Dr. Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research, told Arab News on Tuesday. “Our objective is to strike a balance between bilateral engagements and multilateral discussions, recognizing the importance of both in shaping a stronger partnership.” The conclave’s first edition was held in January 2025, focusing on trade and regulatory barriers. In 2026, the main issues will be capital flows, energy, security, connectivity and innovation. “The expected outcomes of Kochi Dialogue 2026 include stronger engagement on investment opportunities, trade facilitation, strategic cooperation and institutional partnerships between India and the GCC. The Dialogue aims to identify areas of mutual interest, address existing barriers and encourage collaboration across emerging sectors such as energy, healthcare, technology, connectivity and food security,” said Dr. Dhritishree Bordalai, senior research associate at the center. “The discussions are expected to generate opportunities for sustained engagement between governments, businesses and institutions, contributing to a more resilient and diversified India-GCC partnership.” Millions of Indians have economic, professional and family connections with Gulf countries. Kerala, in particular, has strong links with the Gulf, and has historically been the largest source state of Indian migrants to the region. The Gulf is also a major economic partner of India, accounting for over 15 percent of its global trade. India-GCC bilateral trade stood at $179 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25, while cumulative GCC investments in India exceeded $21.14 billion as of September 2025. The forum’s organizers say the event also reflects the increasing importance of strengthening the long-established India-GCC ties in the current geopolitical setup. “Strengthening India-GCC ties is increasingly important amid geopolitical uncertainty, regional conflicts and disruptions to critical trade routes and global supply chains,” Bordalai said. “The region is also home to nearly 10 million Indians, reinforcing the economic and people-to-people linkages. These interdependencies make cooperation essential for strengthening energy and food security, diversifying trade and investment partnerships, improving supply chain resilience and addressing emerging regional challenges.”