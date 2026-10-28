- The bulk of the war’s operational costs included more than $29 billion to replace expended munitions and more than $6 billion to replace military equipment
WASHINGTON: The US military has spent over $47 billion so far to prosecute the war in Iran, more than 25 percent higher than the Defense Department’s estimate in July, according to Pentagon data reviewed by Reuters.
The bulk of the war’s operational costs included more than $29 billion to replace expended munitions and more than $6 billion to replace military equipment. The figures did not clearly include a cost estimate to repair damage to US bases sustained by Iranian missile and drone attacks.