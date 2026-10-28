WASHINGTON: The US military has ​spent over $47 billion so far to prosecute the war in Iran, more than 25 percent ‌higher ‌than ​the ‌Defense ⁠Department’s ​estimate in July, according ⁠to Pentagon data reviewed by Reuters.

The bulk of the ⁠war’s operational ‌costs ‌included more ​than $29 ‌billion to ‌replace expended munitions and more than $6 billion to replace ‌military equipment. The figures did ⁠not clearly ⁠include a cost estimate to repair damage to US bases sustained by Iranian missile and drone attacks.