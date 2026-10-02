Traffic halted at one of Kyiv’s main bridges

Southern Bridge closed in both directions

KYIV: Traffic was halted across one of Kyiv’s main bridges and restricted at a second one on Friday after Russian drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital, the authorities said. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Southern Bridge, which connects the east and west of Kyiv over the Dnipro river, was “completely closed” to traffic in both directions. The Paton Bridge, further north, was only open one way, he added, but there were no reports that it had been hit. Russian drones struck the support structures of the Southern Bridge on Thursday. The crossing was temporarily closed while a structural assessment was made. It reopened to traffic and Metro train services soon afterwards but on Thursday night, Klitschko said it had been hit again. Ukraine has feared an attack on its major transportation bridges since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Kyiv has been increasingly under aerial bombardment from Russian drones and missiles in recent months, putting the city on a near-constant state of alert. Emergency services said one person was killed and at least two wounded in a strike on a 25-storey residential building in the Darnytsky district of the city. The victim was found as firefighters put out a fire caused by the blast, they added.