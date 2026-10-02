Police say the two men were allegedly in contact with an overseas third-party "who may be in Iran" in relation to the plot

Arrests come a year after a deadly knife and gun attack on synagogue in northern Manchester

LONDON: Two Iranian men have been charged with plotting a terror attack on the Jewish community in Manchester, UK police said Friday. The arrests come nearly a year after a deadly knife and gun attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in northern Manchester where worshippers had gathered for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Two people died in the attack on Oct. 2, 2025. “Salam Ahmadyan 36 of Liverpool and Rahman Salehi 34 of Salford, both Iranian nationals, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday, 20 September,” Friday’s police statement said. “It is alleged that the two men were in contact with an overseas third-party who may be in Iran in relation to the plot,” it added. Details of the alleged plot have not been released, but police have confirmed its “disruption." “We do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public in relation to this matter,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said. “We would ask that people remain vigilant and contact police with any concerns,” she added. The past year has seen a spate of attacks in the British capital targeting Jewish or Israel-linked locations. The two men are due at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.