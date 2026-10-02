ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will provide Rs12.5 million ($44,000) and a house to each of the families of three Pakistani sailors killed during the recovery of a hijacked oil tanker off Somalia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office said on Friday.

The three men were among 10 Pakistanis aboard the Palau-flagged MT Honour 25, which was hijacked by Somali pirates off Puntland on April 21 and recovered by regional security forces on Sept. 29 after more than five months in captivity. Five crew members were killed during the ordeal, including the three Pakistanis.

“The bereaved families will not be left alone in this difficult time,” Sharif said in a statement. “The government will provide all possible cooperation and assistance.”

The prime minister announced financial assistance of Rs12.5 million for each family as well as a house, while the children of the deceased would receive free education and health care from the government.

The three Pakistani sailors who died were identified by the prime minister’s office as Syed Kashif Umar, Mahmood Ahmed Ansari and Rafiullah Khan.

Sharif also spoke by telephone to Kashif Umar’s son, Azhan Kashif, offering condolences and assuring him that the government was working to bring his father’s body and those of the other two sailors back to Pakistan as soon as possible.

The prime minister directed the foreign ministry and other relevant authorities to remain in direct contact with the families and instructed Pakistan’s diplomatic mission to coordinate with Somali authorities and other parties to expedite the repatriation of the bodies.

The announcement came as Pakistan works to bring home the surviving Pakistani crew members following the recovery of the tanker.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said earlier on Friday that four of the freed Pakistani sailors were scheduled to return home on Saturday.

Three other survivors remained aboard the vessel with the captain, he said, with Islamabad coordinating with friendly countries for their safe extraction and return.

Puntland’s maritime police said naval and ground units recovered the tanker near Bandar Beyla, a coastal district, detained suspected pirates and brought the vessel under regional government control.

Sharif directed authorities on Friday to continue taking all possible measures to ensure the injured Pakistanis received medical care and the remaining Pakistani crew members returned home safely.