One man charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Second man charged with entering a prohibited place.

LONDON: UK anti-terrorism police said Tuesday that two men have been charged with national security offenses after an incident last month at a British air base used by the United States. The head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, Laurence Taylor, said two British nationals have been charged: one with assisting a foreign intelligence service, believed to be in Iran, and another with entering a prohibited place for a purpose “prejudicial” to the UK.