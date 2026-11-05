Erdogan hopes US elections will promote regional peace

Turkiye will maintain dialogue with the US administration

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the US midterm elections results would contribute to peace and stability in the region ‌and said ‌Ankara would remain ‌in close contact with the US administration and Congress. “Our biggest hope is that the election results contribute to lasting peace ‌and ‌stability in our ‌region. We will ‌continue to be in close dialogue with both the US ‌Administration and the House of Representatives and Senate with that goal,” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from South Korea, according to a transcript shared by his office on Thursday.