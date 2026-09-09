TURKEY-ENERGY/OIL (URGENT):Turkey to start oil-targeted drilling in western Black Sea soon, minister says

ANKARA: Turkiye will soon begin drilling a challenging oil-targeted well in the western Black Sea, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said ‌on Wednesday. “We ‌will soon ‌begin drilling an oil-targeted well in the western Black Sea. It will be a difficult drilling operation and will ‌take ‌some time,” ‌Bayraktar told broadcaster ‌CNBC-e. Turkiye has previously said it plans six exploration ‌wells across the western, central and eastern Black Sea in 2026 as it seeks new oil and natural gas discoveries.