- The discussions aim to lift US sanctions imposed on Turkiye after its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile systems
- Russia has confirmed ongoing communication with Turkiye regarding the S-400s and their potential sale
ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday that Ankara and Washington were working on “creative ideas” to lift US sanctions imposed on Turkiye over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems. Speaking to broadcaster NTV, Fidan did not elaborate on what the ideas were, but said he was hoping for positive steps on the issue. Washington imposed CAATSA sanctions on its NATO ally in 2020 and removed it from its F-35 fighter jet program due to the acquisition of the Russian systems. In July, Turkish media reported that Turkiye could resell the S-400s to a Gulf nation in order to persuade the US to sell F-35s to Ankara. Russia said at the time it was in contact with Ankara on the issue.