A tanker struck a New Orleans river cruise on Friday, partially submerging the boat. Rescues were underway on the Mississippi River, officials say. Video from the scene showed the much larger boat crash into the paddlewheel cruise boat while it appeared to be docked. People were seen in the river in life jackets or standing near the railing as the other side of the ship listed further into the water. Lt. Stephanie C. Norwood with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services said all agencies are responding for rescue efforts.

Rescue efforts are in progress after a tanker collided with a river cruise boat on the Mississippi River, causing the boat to partially submerge. Passengers were seen in the water as emergency services responded.

NEW ORLEANS: A tanker struck a New Orleans river cruise with 129 passengers on board on Friday, partially submerging the boat. Rescues were underway on the Mississippi River, officials say. Authorities did not immediately release whether there were injuries or deaths. Video from the scene showed the much larger Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the paddlewheel cruise boat while it appeared to be docked. People were seen in the river in life jackets or standing near the railing as the other side of the American Heritage listed further into the water. The cruise ship is operated by American Cruise Lines. Lt. Stephanie C. Norwood with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services said all agencies are responding to rescue efforts.