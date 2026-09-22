COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is set to conclude on Tuesday the trial of 24 men accused of plotting the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, the deadliest attack against civilians in the island’s history.

Suicide bombers struck three luxury hotels and three churches on April 21, 2019, killing 279 people including 45 foreigners. Investigators blame the attack on a homegrown Islamist extremist group.

One of 25 men indicted over alleged involvement in the attack — all from Sri Lanka’s Muslim minority — has died in custody, leaving 24 defendants to stand trial.

The hearing is due to open at 9:30 am (0400 GMT) at the High Court of Colombo.

Police said extraordinary security measures would be in place around the court complex ahead of the verdict, the first time anyone is sentenced over direct involvement in the attack.

“Considering the interest in this case, we are making special security arrangements,” police said in a statement.

The trial has already made legal history in Sri Lanka, with prosecutors filing 23,270 charges, the highest number ever brought in a single case.

The charges include murder, conspiracy to commit terrorism and possessing firearms and explosives under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Prosecutors have identified Mohamed Naufar as the alleged ringleader who provided support to the eight-member suicide squad that carried out the coordinated bombings.

All defendants have denied involvement.

Local media said that if convicted, some of them could face the death penalty, even though Sri Lanka has not carried out an execution since 1976 and capital punishment is typically commuted to life imprisonment.

The prospect of capital punishment gained prominence in July when two security officials were sentenced to death in a separate case for failing to prevent the attacks despite intelligence warnings.

‘MASTERMIND’ SPY BOSS

Three of the defendants currently in Sri Lankan custody were also charged by US authorities with terrorism-related offenses linked to the bombings in December 2020.

Five Americans were among the dead, including a US Commerce Department employee who was in Colombo on official business.

Other foreigners killed include citizens of Australia, Bangladesh, China, Denmark, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkiye and Britain.

The trial has unfolded against the backdrop of a separate and highly sensitive investigation into allegations that elements within the Sri Lankan state may have had links to those responsible for the attacks.

Former intelligence chief Suresh Sallay is in custody facing accusations that he had orchestrated the bombings, allegations he denies.

Public Security Minister Ananda Wijepala told parliament in June that investigators believed Sallay was the “mastermind” behind the attacks and had worked with extremists before the bombings were carried out.

Investigators allege the network was cultivated to manufacture a security threat that would in turn bolster political support for the Rajapaksa family, which returned to power several months after the attack with Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s election as president.

According to court filings, investigators believe the objective was to create chaos and present Rajapaksa, a former defense chief credited by supporters with crushing Tamil separatist rebels in 2009, as the leader best placed to restore security.

The Rajapaksa camp, supporting the once powerful family that dominated Sri Lankan politics for nearly two decades, has rejected allegations of state involvement.

Successive Rajapaksa administrations have acknowledged using militants as intelligence assets during a decades-long civil war that ended in 2009.

But supporters maintain the militants had double-crossed their handlers and carried out the 2019 attack independently.