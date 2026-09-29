A Russian military Tu-95 plane crashed in the Amur region

One crew member was injured and taken to a medical facility

MOSCOW: A Russian military plane crashed in the far eastern region of Amur on Tuesday, killing six crew members and leaving another injured, the Russian defense ministry said. “On September 29, a Tu-95 aircraft crashed in the Amur region during a training flight. The aircraft went down in an uninhabited area. According to preliminary data, six crew members died, while one was injured and evacuated to a medical facility,” the ministry said, according to the state TASS news agency.