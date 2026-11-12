- The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed his death, which occurred in Moscow due to a chronic illness
- Darchiev was appointed ambassador to Washington by Putin in March 2025
MOSCOW: Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died aged 66, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said later on Telegram that Darchiev had died in Moscow from a chronic illness. Putin appointed Darchiev, a veteran diplomat known in the past for his public denunciations of the West, as ambassador to Washington in March 2025 to lead a rapprochement with the Trump administration that has rattled Ukraine and European countries.