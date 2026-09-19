Electronic voting in Moscow faced ‘powerful’ cyberattacks overnight

President Putin accused Ukraine of attempting to hinder the vote

MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday that its electronic voting system in Moscow had been hit by “powerful” cyberattacks overnight, as tightly controlled parliamentary elections entered a second day. Ella Pamfilova, chair of Russia’s Central Election Commission, did not give details on the nature of the attack or who was responsible. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Ukraine of trying to “hinder” the vote, an accusation to which Kyiv has not responded. Ukraine has called the election farcical. Only parties that support Putin and the Kremlin’s military campaign have been registered to run, while voting is also being held in areas of east Ukraine under Russian occupation. “All night long, the Moscow system was subjected to a very powerful, continuous attack,” Pamfilova was quoted as saying by Russia’s state RIA news agency. “This attack is ongoing — it is happening practically non-stop,” she said. The election, which will decide all 450 seats in Russia’s lower house State Duma, is due to run until 1800 GMT on Sunday. While few Russians doubt the ruling United Russia party will cruise to victory again, the vote offers a gauge of public support for the war and government. In Moscow, one voter told AFP they were frustrated by the state of the economy. “Many people have lost their jobs. Wages are now falling rather than rising,” Diana, 30, said. Another voter, 71-year-old Tatiana, said she had voted for United Russia. “It is the largest party, the hardest-working and most productive,” she said.