The pontiff greeted the flag-waving, cheering throngs from his popemobile during a 2-kilometer parade

PARIS: Hundreds of thousands of people packed Paris’ iconic Champs-Élysées avenue for Pope Leo XIV’s big outdoor Mass on Saturday, a sign of the Catholic Church’s enduring appeal in the once staunchly Catholic but officially secular country. The American pope greeted the flag-waving, cheering throngs from his popemobile during a two-kilometer parade along the grand boulevard leading to the Place de la Concorde for Mass, essentially the heart of Paris and a symbol of the French republic. The Vatican estimated that 700,000 people came out — more than the 600,000 who had registered in advance. The turnout testified to the church’s lasting influence in France, despite sharp declines in churchgoing in recent decades and secularizing trends that have emptied churches around Europe. In his homily, Leo asked those there to not keep their faith to themselves. “Let it overflow, so that those you meet may be refreshed and their thirst satisfied,” he said. “From this beautiful city of Paris, I pray fervently that the living water of the Holy Spirit may flow throughout France,” he said. Although a massive security blanket shut down central Paris to road traffic, the party-like atmosphere drew people of multiple faiths and no faith at all. The fervor spanned generations. People brought dozens of babies and young children from the crowd for Leo to caress on the head as he rode slowly past aboard the popemobile. “The message of Pope Leo goes well beyond Catholic people; he speaks about social justice, for example,” said Leontine Joseph, 42, a fervent Catholic who came with two friends of Moroccan origin who grew up in Muslim culture. An appeal to persevere against the trends Leo has sought to encourage French Catholics to persevere in their faith “even amid the thorns” of a secular world during his four-day visit. It began on Friday with his arrival and prayer at the restored Notre Dame, the first by a pope since the cathedral’s devastating 2019 fire. After Paris, Leo will pray at the Catholic shrine at Lourdes. During a visit to the Catholic Institute of Paris on Saturday morning, the pope said he was surprised by the numbers of new converts registered in recent years and grateful for what he said was God’s “unfathomable work” to counter all statistical and sociological analysis. “We must recognize, welcome and protect the small flame that the Holy Spirit has kindled in the darkness of the night, the tiny seed that strives to grow even amid the thorns,” he said. The number of adult baptisms in France each year has tripled since 2016, hitting 13,000 this year. But statistics and experts caution that the uptick, which has been recorded also in secular Spain, doesn’t counteract the overall downward trend. In 1980, there were 513,000 baptisms in France; in 2024, a total of 186,000. Huge crowds come out to see the pope The rivers of people who crammed central Paris and their joyful enthusiasm rivaled other communal but non-religious moments of celebration that marked France in recent decades. Huge crowds celebrated on the Champs-Elysées when France won the soccer World Cup in 1998 and again in 2018. Many on Saturday didn’t identify as Catholics, but came to hear the pope’s message. “People are seeing a lot of really terrible images. This kind of event reminds people of what is really important in life,” said Thierry Chen, a 40-year-old Parisian startup entrepreneur who is not Catholic. “You see a lot of different people here, so it’s not just about one race, religion or nation, but about a common belief in humankind.” Sylvane Le Goff, 68, who lives in the Paris region, came with her 10- and 12-year-old grandchildren to “give them unforgettable memories.” Le Goff, who was raised Catholic but is not practicing, said she wanted to open her grandchildren’s minds. “It’s not only about seeing the pope but it also is about his message of peace and unity, values I’d like to share with them,” she said. Leo has clearly been impressed by the numbers and enthusiasm, especially at a Friday night vigil that kept the 71-year-old pope out until nearly 11 p.m. after a packed first day. Some 80,000 young people filled the national stadium north of the French capital for an extravaganza of fireworks and a theatrical retelling of French Catholic history. “Thank you for your courage! Thank you for your presence,” Leo told the crowd, speaking off the cuff in French. “Thank you for your faith. You are the saints of France!” he said to raucous cheers.