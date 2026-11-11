LUJAN, Argentina: Pope Leo is wrapping up his visit to Argentina on Wednesday with a final event expected to draw millions, before continuing on his 12-day South America tour with a visit to Peru in an emotional homecoming for the first Peruvian citizen to lead the Catholic Church.



Leo, on a three-nation tour through November 17, will celebrate an outdoor Mass at the shrine of Our Lady of Lujan, Argentina’s most important Catholic devotional site, where throngs of pilgrims have been gathering for days to see him.



Crowds were stretching for miles outside the shrine, about an hour west of Buenos Aires, waiting for Leo’s arrival. Some had walked as far as 10 km (6 miles) to arrive, as many streets, including a main highway, remained closed as a security measure.



The pope on Wednesday also visited one of the Argentina’s largest penitentiaries, where he hugged several inmates andurged guards to treat detainees humanely, amid a three-day visit to Argentina that has highlighted the Church’s criticism of President Javier Milei’s cuts ⁠to social programs.



The ⁠pope, who has US and Peruvian citizenship, will then begin a personal leg of the most intense overseas trip by a pope in decades, returning to the place he served as a missionary for about 20 years before becoming pope last year.



The Peru visit, expected to include emotional scenes as the pope visits old friends and spends three days in the northern city of Chiclayo, where he was bishop from 2015 to 2023, will also test how directly he is willing to wade into the politics of his adopted nation.



Crowds for Leo’s visit to Argentina have been intense, with the pope drawing at least a million people on both Monday and Tuesday. A ⁠Mass in Buenos Aires on Monday was the largest event yet of his 18-month-papacy, drawing 2.5 million.

POPE TO GIVE SPEECH TO PERU’S PRESIDENT



Leo is due to land at Peru’s Callao Air Base at 5:30 p.m. (2230 GMT). After a brief welcome ceremony, he will head to the presidential palace for a closely watched address to President Keiko Fujimori, who was elected this year in one of Peru’s closest elections, marred by fraud accusations and vote-counting delays.



Fujimori is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, who was in office from 1990 to 2000 and died in 2024. Her victory marked the return of one of Peru’s most influential and polarizing political dynasties.



In 2017, Leo, then known as Bishop Robert Prevost, criticized the late Fujimori’s pardon. He said the former president, who had been convicted of serious human rights abuses, should personally seek forgiveness from victims if Peru was to achieve genuine reconciliation.



Keiko Fujimori leaned heavily on her father’s political legacy during her presidential campaign.



“It’s not just a pastoral visit by the pope to ⁠his flock, but a visit to ⁠his home,” said Jose Luis Guadalupe Pérez, an academic at Peru’s Pacific University. Leo’s intimate knowledge of Peru, he added, means “he is bound to step on some toes.”



Peru has prepared for the homecoming with fervor: a 14-meter (46-foot) statue depicting Leo with outstretched arms towers over a seaside park in Callao, merchants in Lima sell pope-themed shirts and souvenirs, and inmates at the country’s largest women’s prison have stitched velvet dolls bearing his likeness.



The Peru leg caps Leo’s first tour of South America as pope, where he has appealed for political dialogue and greater unity across a divided region.

POLITICS OF THE PAST



Martin Cassinelli, an analyst at the Atlantic Council, said Leo’s Peruvian roots give him an unusual ability to speak about its political past.



“There’s no other country where the pope is as attuned to the domestic politics of that country than Peru,” Cassinelli said. “If there’s anything that could potentially be at odds with the current Fujimori government, it would be a reflection on the past.”



Relations between the late Fujimori’s government and sectors of the Catholic Church were frequently tense, particularly over human rights during the state’s fight against the Maoist Shining Path insurgency. Church figures also opposed the 1995 amnesty for members of the security forces accused of rights abuses.