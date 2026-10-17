Pope Leo XIV’s doctors declared him fit for discharge.

The decision follows his lung cancer surgery.

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV’s doctors on Saturday deemed him “fit for discharge” from hospital following his lung cancer surgery, according to the Vatican. “Considering the blood tests, the chest X-ray done this morning, and evaluating the clinical picture, the Holy Father has been deemed fit for discharge,” wrote doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora in a note published by the Vatican.