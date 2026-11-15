The Pope condemned deforestation, illegal mining, and oil pollution as critical threats to both the rainforest and Indigenous peoples

PUCALLPA, Peru: Pope Leo XIV visited the Peruvian Amazon on Sunday, demanding justice for Indigenous leaders killed defending their territories and warning that environmental destruction was ravaging both the rainforest and its peoples. “The blood of these brothers cries out to God and demands justice,” he told missionaries and representatives of Amazonian peoples in the jungle city of Pucallpa. “The cry of the earth and the cry of the poor are inseparable,” he said. Many in the crowd mixed traditional tunics and red-and-black face paint with baseball caps to shield themselves from the Amazon heat. One banner carried by Indigenous communities read: “The world watches, our rainforest disappears.” When a voice over the loudspeaker asked, “Where is the pope?” the crowd roared back: “In the Amazon!“ As they waited for his arrival, flutes echoed across the waterfront while dancers in sky-blue, red and yellow scarves and black skirts performed for the crowd. The pope said many Indigenous leaders had been murdered in recent years while defending their lands and denounced what he called the unacceptable neglect suffered by many Indigenous communities. He said it was unacceptable that many communities lacked access to health care and education because of geographical isolation and institutional neglect. Leo also cited deforestation, illegal mining and oil pollution as examples of environmental damage threatening both the forest and the people who depend on it. Several thousand people gathered along Pucallpa’s waterfront for the event, with organizers expecting around 3,000 participants and some 70,000 later for Mass. As the pope arrived, children shouted “Pope in the red land” and stretched out their hands to greet him. Among those attending was 17-year-old Cristiano Ricopa, dressed in a black-and-white tunic and a necklace of red seeds, preparing to sing for the pontiff in the language of his Aerija people.