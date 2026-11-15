The candidate, who scored 397.5 out of 400 in the first round, admitted to photographing exam questions and using AI for answers

Officials are investigating all suspected AI cheating cases in national qualifications exams

SEOUL: South Korean police said Sunday they had launched an investigation after the top scorer in a national tax accountant exam admitted to using artificial intelligence to cheat. The candidate, who ranked first in both rounds of the qualification exam held in April and July, confessed through his lawyer that he used AI to obtain answers during the tests. His score of 397.5 out of 400 points in the first round, with only one wrong answer out of 160 questions, had sparked accusations that he cheated using smart glasses, which he initially denied. “We received a written confession through the test taker’s lawyer this morning regarding cheating on the tax accountant exam,” the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said, adding the case had been assigned to investigators. In a video posted on his lawyer’s YouTube channel, the candidate said he “deeply regretted” what he had done. “I used a miniature camera to photograph the exam questions and sent them to AI, then checked the answers on my smartphone,” he said. The individual said he had struggled financially after leaving his job to start a business. “I wanted to make money, and I hated seeing myself disappointing my parents after quitting a good job,” he said. His lawyer said further details would not be disclosed over concerns other cheaters could copy the method. The examination is administered by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK), which said two supervisors were present when the candidate sat the test. HRDK president Lee Byung-hoon apologized for the incident and said the agency would file a criminal complaint against the test-taker for obstruction of business. With the highly competitive annual college entrance test, known as the “Suneung,” due to take place on November 19, the presidential office said it was treating the issue seriously. At a meeting held Sunday, officials decided to comprehensively investigate all suspected cases of cheating involving AI across national qualification examinations, according to the presidential office. Authorities have recently stepped up efforts against cheating involving smart glasses. The HRDK said Sunday an “AI inspector” caught a test taker wearing smart glasses during a gas engineer certification exam last month. In October, the government announced plans to file criminal complaints against students caught using such devices in the national university entrance exam.