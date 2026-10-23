Romania initiated a rescue operation after receiving a distress signal from a ship

Nine individuals were rescued and one body recovered from the Black Sea

Bucharest: Romania launched a rescue operation on Friday after a ship sent a distress signal, the latest in a spate of incidents in the Black Sea, where suspected Russian drones have hit several vessels off Romania and Bulgaria. “Rescue vessels have managed to recover nine people alive, and one body from the water,” the Romanian Naval Authority said in a press release, adding that three crew of the Khoryv — which was “in distress outside Romanian territorial waters” — were missing. It did not give the cause of the emergency.