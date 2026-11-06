Upcoming US-mediated talks are scheduled for next week in Abu Dhabi

Discussions in Brussels involved officials from NATO, the US, Ukraine and Europe

BRUSSELS: Ukraine’s allies are working for a “just and sustainable” end to the war ahead of US-mediated talks next week in Abu Dhabi, NATO said Friday, after US President Donald Trump touted a deal with Russia involving “all of Europe.” Talks in Brussels on Thursday involving NATO, US, Ukrainian and European officials “built on productive discussions in Miami and Oslo and sought to advance a just and sustainable end to the war in Ukraine,” an alliance spokeswoman said.