LONDON: A 76-year-old man has been charged with concealing his identity after wearing a burqa at an anti-migrant protest in Portsmouth, southern England, at the weekend. Timothy Miller was among several people arrested as hundreds of protesters from the South Coast Patriots and Stand Up To Racism groups gathered in the city center on Saturday. Hampshire Police said Miller was charged with wearing an item to conceal his identity at a protest and was due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Police had issued a Section 60AA order giving officers powers to require protesters to remove masks, face coverings or other items used to conceal their identities. Assistant Chief Constable Paul Bartolomeo said: “These powers are not being implemented to prevent protest, but they are being used to help prevent crime and disorder, while making communities feel safer. “We will support those who want to express their views peacefully and lawfully, but we will not tolerate those whose only aim is to create fear and incite violence,” he added. The arrests followed a series of anti-migrant demonstrations in Portsmouth, including protests over the arrival of asylum seekers in the Hampshire city.