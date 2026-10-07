Shehbaz Sharif's fuel subsidy scheme targets low-income citizens affected by rising global oil prices

Advances economic digitization by creating secure digital records for low- and middle-income citizens

JEDDAH: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special fuel subsidy scheme has provided relief to the low-income segments of the population hit by rising prices as a result of tensions in the Middle East. Mohammad Irfan, consul press and culture at the Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah, said rising global oil prices, driven by the situation in the Middle East, have affected countries like Pakistan, which rely on imported fuel. Under the special relief scheme, eligible owners of motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars — particularly those who depend on transport for income — are receiving petrol at subsidized rates. To benefit from the scheme, citizens have to register on a digital platform. Once applicants’ details are verified, they receive a digital token with personal and vehicle details. The scheme, implemented under the direct supervision of the prime minister, aids the digitization of the economy by building a secure digital economic record of the country’s low- and middle-income population. To raise awareness, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting carried out a nationwide campaign across TV, radio, print and digital media to highlight how eligible citizens can benefit from the scheme. Irfan said the relief initiative has earned public appreciation at home and the attention of policymakers abroad.