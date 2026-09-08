BERLIN: Germany is sending Ukraine further “urgently needed” interceptor missiles for Patriot air-defense systems from its own military stockpiles, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday. “I have decided ... to deliver urgently needed PAK-2 interceptor missiles from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine,” Pistorius said during an online meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. He also appealed to other supporters of Ukraine “to look into their own stocks and make similar deliveries”. However, Pistorius did not specify the number of interceptors or mention a timeline. Faced with Moscow’s intensified ballistic missile strikes on the capital, Ukraine has warned of its urgent need for US-made Patriots amid dwindling supplies. Patriot interceptors are among the few air-defense weapons in Kyiv’s arsenal that are capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, which fly at high speeds on steep trajectories. However, the United States is conserving its stocks after having used a large number of Patriot interceptors during the war with Iran. US deliveries of Patriot interceptors to Ukraine have been drastically reduced, and other countries are also clamouring for the weapons. “I am aware that it is not easy to strike a balance between one’s own security requirements and urgently needed support to Ukraine,” Pistorius said. “But please, if in doubt, decide in favor for Ukraine.” The United Kingdom announced earlier on Tuesday that it was releasing 100 million pounds ($135 million) for interceptors, large-calibre ammunition, and drones for Kyiv. Ukraine’s new acting defense minister, Yevgeniy Khmara, underscored the importance of air-defense weaponry as the country tries to fend off increased Russian drone and missile strikes. “Just last night, the enemy has resorted to another mass air attack,” Khmara said at the meeting. Ukraine is currently placing orders for roughly 1,000 Patriot interceptors with help from supporters and a loan from the European Union, Khmara said. “However, the majority of these missiles will only start to be shipped in the coming years, which is why we ask that you supply us the missiles from your stockpiles today,” Khmara told Pistorius and other officials from countries supporting Ukraine.