German military bans Chinese-made drones, citing data and IT security concerns

Replacement with European models is underway

BERLIN: The German military has banned the use of Chinese-made drones, including for training, and is replacing them with European models, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. Citing the need for data and IT security, the ministry said that “Chinese-made models will no longer be used ... and existing systems will be replaced by products from domestic or, where applicable, European sources.” News magazine Der Spiegel first reported on the decision, based on worries the drones could transmit data on military exercises, training grounds or weapons systems to Chinese intelligence services. The ministry said the armed forces, the Bundeswehr, had used “inexpensive, off-the-shelf drones for training purposes,” buying them “with minimal bureaucratic effort.” “To strengthen the Bundeswehr’s self-sufficiency and technological sovereignty, Chinese-made models will no longer be used for target or training purposes,” its statement said.