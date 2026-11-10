“The summoning of ‌the Iranian ‌ambassador, announced by the minister yesterday, took ​place ‌this ⁠morning,” ​the foreign ministry ⁠said

Barrot said France’s cyberdefense doctrine provided authorities with a range of options

PARIS: France summoned Iran’s ambassador on Tuesday after accusing Tehran of a cyberattack that disabled refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot warning Paris could respond with cyber measures of its own. French officials said on Monday that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were behind the attacks, which disrupted commercial refrigeration systems across France in October. “The summoning of ‌the Iranian ‌ambassador, announced by the minister yesterday, took ​place ‌this ⁠morning,” ​the foreign ministry ⁠said in a statement. Iran’s foreign ministry rejected as “baseless and hostile” accusations that its Revolutionary Guards were behind the attacks. Barrot, speaking on France Info television, said France would push for EU sanctions in response to what he called an “attack of unprecedented scale and aggression in our country.” He said there could be ⁠further action that would not be disclosed. “We will ‌take whatever measures are necessary, ‌including some that we will not discuss ​publicly, if we judge them proportionate ‌and necessary to deter any new attacks and punish those ‌responsible for this unacceptable aggression,” Barrot said. He said France’s cyberdefense doctrine provided authorities with a range of options. The supermarket hacks, which struck hundreds of stores in early October, were among the most disruptive cyberattacks ‌since the Iran war began in February, a conflict marked by sporadic episodes of suspected digital ⁠sabotage. Other incidents ⁠have included hacks targeting the Los Angeles transit system in March and US water treatment plants in July. Iran routinely denies carrying out malicious cyber operations. Relations between Paris and Tehran have been strained for years over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, its regional activities and the detention of several French nationals. Although ties improved after those detainees were released and France distanced itself from the US war on Iran, relations deteriorated again over the summer after Iran arrested and later expelled two French ​diplomats. France responded by ​expelling Iranian diplomats. French officials say Tehran has become increasingly hostile toward France, notably over its support for Iranian civil society.