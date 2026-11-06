Portuguese police confirmed the threat as a false alarm

The incident is part of a string of recent bomb threat hoaxes in Europe

Lisbon: A Ryanair flight scheduled to depart from Lisbon for Rome on Friday was targeted by a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax, the Portuguese police said. Later a ​Wizz Air flight from Prague ‌to ‌Rome ​was ‌diverted ⁠to ​Venice, where ⁠it landed safely, after ⁠Italian air ‌traffic ‌control ​authorities ‌received ‌a bomb alert message ‌via phone call, ANSA ⁠news ⁠agency reported. Dozens of commercial flights in Europe have already been targeted by false alarms this week, forcing the authorities to reroute some planes or escort civilian aircraft with fighter jets. Staff at several Irish media organizations meanwhile were evacuated on Friday after bomb threats were emailed to newsrooms in Ireland, according to media reports. The Portugal alert was raised while the plane scheduled to fly the Lisbon-Rome route was still approaching Lisbon airport on its way over from the Italian capital. “Following the bomb threat targeting flight FR8197... the Special Police Unit (UEP) carried out a security inspection of the aircraft, without any explosive device or suspicious object being detected,” the Portuguese police said in a statement. All passengers and their luggage “were again subjected to a security check, without any irregularity or suspicious object being detected,” it added. No overall claim of responsibility was made for the flights disrupted in Europe earlier this week. But threats sent to airports in Rome and Sofia, seen by AFP, contained misogynistic messages and claimed to be from “fighters of the Male State.” The hoaxes particularly targeted low-cost carriers and flights to or from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Italy. Three flights were diverted but all the jets landed safely with no explosives found. At least five flights received an air force escort after receiving bomb threats.