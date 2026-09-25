GENEVA: A ‌fifth candidate has entered the race to lead the World Health Organization, the agency’s website showed as the deadline for nominees closed overnight.

Candidates from five countries have submitted applications to replace Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director-General of the WHO

They are: ‌Qatar’s Hanan ‌Mohammed Al-Kuwari, Saudi Arabia’s Hanan ‌Balkhy, ⁠Belgium’s Hans Kluge, ⁠Spain’s Maria Neira and Indonesia’s Budi Gunadi Sadikin

Al-Kuwari is a former health minister; Balkhy is a physician who heads the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean office; Kluge ⁠is a physician and ‌WHO’s regional ‌director for Europe; Neira is a physician ‌and epidemiologist and former WHO ‌director; Budi is Indonesia’s health minister

A candidates’ forum will take place in November and WHO’s Executive Board ‌will shortlist up to three of the candidates in January ⁠2027

⁠Tedros has led the global health agency since 2017 during the COVID-19 pandemic and other epidemics like Ebola and an mpox outbreak

During his tenure, then top donor Washington ordered an exit in 2025, with President Donald Trump accusing it of mishandling COVID — a claim the WHO denies.