- Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces had struck a high-rise apartment building and emergency crews were dispatched
KYIV: A series of explosions jolted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday evening, Reuters witnesses said, with no warning or alert issued in advance.
Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky said there had been no advance warning of an attack by ballistic missiles.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian forces had struck a high-rise apartment building and emergency crews were dispatched.