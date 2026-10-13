KYIV: A series of explosions ​jolted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday evening, Reuters ‌witnesses said, ‌with ​no ‌warning ⁠or ​alert issued ⁠in advance.

Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to President ⁠Volodymyr Zelensky said ‌there ‌had ​been ‌no ‌advance warning of an attack by ‌ballistic missiles.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said ⁠Russian ⁠forces had struck a high-rise apartment building and emergency crews were dispatched.