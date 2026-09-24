The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York

Miliband emphasized Britain's commitment to combating threats from Iranian-linked groups within the UK

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Iranian ​Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a meeting that Britain will “not tolerate intimidation, threats or hostile activity on UK soil” from groups linked to his country, Sky ‌News reported ‌on Thursday. Miliband ​and ‌Araqchi ⁠met ​on the ⁠sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the report said, citing Britain’s foreign office. Miliband and Araqchi discussed the ⁠war in the Middle ‌East, the ‌importance of reopening ​the Strait ‌of Hormuz and Britain’s “unwavering ‌resolve to combat threats from Iranian-linked groups in UK soil,” the report added. Britain’s National Cyber ‌Security Center said last week Iranian state-linked cyber actors ⁠had ⁠used a spyware family known as “CHOSEN BRICK” to steal emails, messages and other sensitive information through “spear-phishing” campaigns on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office did not immediately respond to ​a Reuters ​request for comment.