LONDON: Swedish climate academic Andreas ‌Malm said on Friday he had been denied entry to Britain, where he was due to speak alongside the co-founder of Palestine Action, a ​group banned as a terrorist organization.

Malm, an academic at Sweden’s Lund University, has been a vocal critic of Israel and expressed strong support for the Palestinian movement.

Britain’s Home Office said it did not comment on individual cases.

Andreas ‌Malm, an academic at Sweden’s Lund University, has been a vocal critic of Israel and expressed strong support for the Palestinian movement.

Malm told the BBC’s Radio 4 he received a message from the Home Office saying his “presence in the UK is not conducive to the public ‌good,” with no further clarification.

He said he suspected he was barred because he was due to appear at an event next Wednesday organized by a socialist magazine alongside Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori, where he said he was due to speak about the war in Iran.

He added he had not publicly endorsed, promoted or financially supported Palestine Action.

“I’ve been going back and forth to the UK for years, for decades, to do my scientific work, ‌my archival research, my participation in ‌conferences. This is the main purpose ​of my visit to the UK ‌this time too,” Malm said.

“What this means is that I ‌am banned from doing my work as an intellectual, as an academic.”

Asked by the BBC whether the ban could be linked to previous comments he made calling the Oct. 7 attack on Israel “an act of liberation,” Malm said: “It could be.”

Malm is best known for his book “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” which argues radical action is necessary to stop fossil fuel extraction.

Britain’s Supreme Court is due to hear an appeal next week on the proscription of Palestine Action under terrorism laws, which has made expressing support for the group a criminal offense.

Earlier in October, Irish novelist Sally Rooney said her books will no longer be sold in Britain over her plans to use her royalties to support Palestine Action.

In June, Britain blocked left-wing Turkish American media personality Cenk Uygur and his nephew Hasan Piker from entering the country to speak ​at events.

Britain has also imposed ​travel bans on far-right Israeli ministers and banned Israelis from attending a prestigious London defense studies college.