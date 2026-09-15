Denpasar, Indonesia: An Australian man died by suicide at the weekend after allegedly killing his two young children in a bungalow on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, a local police chief said on Tuesday. “Based on the analysis of available CCTV footage and the statement from the victim’s wife, it is suspected that the husband murdered his two children and then took his own life,” Denpasar police chief Leonardo David Simatupang told reporters. The man’s Indonesian wife was in Jakarta visiting her parents when the incident occurred, he said. Authorities would not pursue charges, Leonardo said.