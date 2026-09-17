Incident included an explosion at the Krak firing range

Police are treating the incident as a workplace accident

STOCKHOLM: The Swedish Armed Forces said Thursday that seven people had been injured after an accident at a military firing range in central Sweden, with media reporting an explosion at the area. “There was an accident just after 4:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) at the Krak firing range,” armed forces spokesman Mikael Agren told AFP, adding that seven people had been injured and police were treating the incident as as a workplace accident.