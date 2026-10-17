The stampede was triggered by a commotion caused by an announcement as rain started

Deadly stampedes are common at mass events in India

KOLKATA: At least 17 people were killed and two dozen more injured Saturday in eastern India after a stampede that was likely caused by sudden rainfall during a Hindu religious gathering, officials said. West Bengal’s Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari told reporters the fatalities included a seven-year-old girl, adding that 25 others were injured outside a pavilion “in a stampede” at the Hindu festival of Durga Puja in the city of Kolkata. “Six bodies have so far been identified,” Adhikari said. A senior police official at the scene told AFP an announcement caused “commotion” after it started raining at night and the “crowd waiting outside the pandal (pavilion) was pushing, pulling and rushing forward and fell on the ground, leading to the stampede.” Deadly crowd incidents are a frequent occurrence at Indian mass events, such as religious festivals, due to poor management and safety lapses. Last year, a stampede at India’s Kumbh Mela religious fair killed 30 people and injured several others, and 11 fans were crushed to death in Bengaluru during celebrations for the local cricket team’s first Indian Premier League title. The same year, 36 people were killed after a stampede broke out at a campaign rally of a popular actor-turned-politician in southern Tamil Nadu state. In 2024, 121 people were killed in northern Uttar Pradesh state during a Hindu religious gathering.