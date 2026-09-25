RIYADH: Former world boxing champion Tyson Fury took to Instagram on Friday to praise the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, Turki Alalshikh, commending the role he has played in staging some of the biggest fights in boxing. Fury recalled his first meeting with Alalshikh, saying that Alalshikh told him then about his ambition to promote the fights that boxing fans around the world most wanted to see. Fury said Alalshikh has delivered on that promise. The former heavyweight champion wrote: “I met this man in 2023, and he told me he would make all of boxing's biggest fights! Three years later, he has done that.” Fury also praised Alalshikh as a “real dealmaker and boxing legend,” adding that his efforts extend beyond personal achievements and contribute to the ambitions of the “great Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” Fury concluded his message by saying: “I don’t think there will ever be another like my brother Turki.” Alalshikh responded in kind, saying: “Thank you, my brother.”

Originally published by Arab News