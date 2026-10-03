RIYADH: National mixed martial arts competition registration grew by over 120 percent in just one year, according to the president of the Saudi MMA Federation, Rasha Alkhamis, citing the increase in viewership of the Professional Fighters League. Speaking on the sidelines of PFL MENA 11: Last Man Standing, which took place on Friday in Riyadh, Alkhamis said: “Because of PFL and the increase in the number of viewership, MMA (national registration) grew by over 120 percent. We had around more than 25 women ... now competing at the national level. “We went from 162 registered athletes to 420 in one year,” Alkhamis added. Due to the ongoing support of the Ministry of Sport, Saudi Arabia has rapidly become a major global hub for MMA. With the number of registrations continuing to grow daily, the federation expects the percentage to be much higher in the coming months by the end of 2026. Alkhamis said PFL MENA provided athletes with a pathway to professionalism. This included structured seasons and prize pools turning the sport from a hobby for many athletes into a viable professional career. Under the leadership of Alkhamis, the Saudi MMA Federation has actively boosted national infrastructure. The Ministry of Sport also played a major role as a key structural catalyst behind this growth. Through Vision 2030 initiatives, the ministry supported certified training academies across major regional hubs and established clear competitive pathways that allowed registered athletes to transition from local combat gyms to national-level competition. “To be honest, the first of all, we’re super lucky with the support that we’re getting from the Minister of Sports,” Alkhamis stated. “Hosting this type of big event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ... gives a platform for people to watch. And then the moment they start watching, they move to participation — from participation you see people competing at the highest levels.” PFL 11 saw wins for three Saudi fighters, with co-main event fighter Mostafa Rashed Neda defeating Osama Elsaidy via submission in round 2; Fatima Al-Ammari defeating Aya Lounes via technical knockout in round 2; and Alridah Alnemar defeating Ali Alshowakh via unanimous decision. “There is a huge pipeline behind that, that tells you that there is interest in this sport, to be honest. Seeing Fatima Al-Ammari, Alridah Alnemer and Mostafa Neda ... competing at this level is such an honor, and we’re super proud of them,” Alkhamis stated. Speaking on the future of PFL for Saudi athletes, Alkhamis expects to see “growth, more growth and more participation, and representation of athletes. “The beauty of PFL (is) it helps in the athlete pathway from participation, to amateurs, to representing Saudi at the Asian international level and then joining the PFL and competing at this stage.” She highlighted that PFL supports the athlete pathway, citing examples such as Fatima Al-Ammari, Saud Almolhem and Malik Basahel who competed in the Asia games. “They’ve been competing in PFL the past couple of years and it tells you that PFL is helping the pathway of the athletes.” One of those athletes is PFL welterweight Ahmed Albrahim. Following PFL 11 will be PFL MENA 12: MMA’s Most Wanted, the 2026 Season Finale at the Dhahran Expo in Alkhobar on Dec. 11. The co-main event of that night features Albrahim fighting 2025 PFL MENA Welterweight Champion Mohammad Alaqraa. “We (Saudi Arabia) started MMA a little bit late, but the government and the federation support us very well. As you see, a lot of Saudi fighters in each event come, and I am one of them. And we’re trying to build a new generation of Saudi fighters, and, God willing, we will take (on) the world,” he told Arab News.

Originally published by Arab News