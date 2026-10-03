ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government and opposition began a second round of talks on Saturday after a nearly three-hour delay, seeking to end a political stalemate a day before the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is due to begin a march demanding jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s release.

The talks at Parliament House had initially been scheduled for 2 p.m. before the National Assembly Secretariat moved them to 3 p.m. They eventually began at around 4:45 p.m., after government and opposition representatives arrived for the meeting.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said his party had come to the talks “with very good intentions,” describing Saturday’s negotiations as an important round but saying progress would depend on the government’s approach.

“Look, we have come with very good intentions,” he told reporters before the meeting. “We attended the meeting [previously], and today as well we will participate with very good intentions. It will depend on the government’s attitude.”

The talks come amid heightened political tensions between the federal government and PTI, which governs the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, over its planned march as well as governance and worsening militant violence in the province.

Federal ministers have raised the possibility of governor’s rule, which would place provincial government functions under federal control, though no decision to impose it has been announced.

Gohar criticized efforts to stop the planned march and what he described as talk of taking “extreme measures.”

“The way attempts are being made to stop our long march, or the way there is talk of taking extreme measures, these things should not happen in a democracy,” he said.

He also accused some government ministers of making “irresponsible statements” that were undermining efforts to reduce political tensions.

“If you say that democracy has to function and move forward, then everyone has to play a positive role and work toward cooling things down,” he added.

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, who also arrived for the talks, said it was too early to say whether the two sides would reach an agreement on Saturday.

“What we want is the well-being of this country,” he told reporters. “We want harmony between the Pakistani nation and the powers of the state. That is our larger objective.”

Asked about the seriousness of the government in pursuing negotiations, Raja said there were “certainly some serious people” in the administration but accused others of wanting to worsen the political situation.

“The government now has to decide whether it wants deterioration or improvement,” he said.

Raja also said any decision on PTI’s planned march would be made in consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who is leading it.

“We will make all decisions through mutual consultation,” he said. “Sohail Afridi is the leader of this march. He will be included in the discussions, and whatever decision is made will be a joint decision.”

He reiterated PTI’s concerns about Khan’s imprisonment and health, saying his medical examinations should be conducted regularly, and said the party would not retreat from its “principled position.”

Members of the ruling coalition, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Senator Sherry Rehman and Amir Muqam, also arrived at Parliament House for the negotiations.

“We always believe in creating space for negotiated agreements and settlements. That is the democratic, constitutional way. And it gives a message of safety and consistency and stability to the country,” Rehman, a member of the coalition partner Pakistan Peoples Party, told reporters.

“If they [the opposition parties] want to work something out, a way forward in parliament, as opposed to the streets, then yes, of course, we will listen to them and move forward.”

The government agreed to pursue talks after a Thursday meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that reviewed the political and security situation and expressed concern over conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI said on Friday its Oct. 4 march remained on schedule. The party had postponed the march from Sept. 27 after authorities blocked routes toward Islamabad with shipping containers and deployed security forces.

After the first round of negotiations on Friday, Gohar denied reports that harsh words had been exchanged during the meeting.

“The positive thing is that the talks are continuing,” he said. “Both sides informed each other of their positions.”

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry also described Friday’s atmosphere as “very positive,” saying the two sides had agreed not to disclose details of their discussions.

“The very purpose of negotiations is to listen to one another and to find a political solution through dialogue, patience and tolerance,” he told reporters. “And we are moving in that direction.”

A National Assembly Secretariat statement said Friday’s talks, chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, included detailed discussion of the country’s political situation and that the government, PPP and opposition representatives had presented their respective positions.

“So far the call for long march is intact,” PTI said in a statement earlier.

The timetable indicates Oct. 4 is the departure date, rather than the date protesters would reach Islamabad. The PTI statement did not specify when the march would arrive in the capital.