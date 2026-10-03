ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Pakistan’s federal capital have sought to extend the deployment of 3,000 paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad until Oct. 15, official documents showed on Saturday, as the government and opposition held talks to defuse tensions ahead of a planned march by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party.

The request comes as authorities maintain heightened security in and around the capital ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) march, which is due to leave Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. Shipping containers have been positioned to block key routes, as transporters complain of disrupted freight movement.

“It is requested that quarter concerned may kindly be approached immediately with the request that provision of 3000 personnel of Pak Rangers with command structure to ICT Police may be extended from 05th October, 2026 to 15th October, 2026,” the Islamabad chief commissioner’s office said in an Oct. 1 letter to the interior ministry.

The letter was sent after Islamabad police made the same request earlier that day, according to documents seen by Arab News.

An earlier police request, dated Sept. 8, had sought 3,000 Rangers personnel from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5 “in the wake of upcoming law & order situation in ICT and in order to strengthen the existing resources.”

The latest request would keep the paramilitary force deployed in the capital for another 10 days beyond the previous period.

The government and opposition began a second round of negotiations at Parliament House on Saturday, seeking to end a political stalemate over PTI’s planned march and other demands.

PTI says the march, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, will depart on Oct. 4 to demand Khan’s release from prison. The party postponed the protest from Sept. 27 after authorities blocked routes toward Islamabad and deployed law enforcement personnel.

Security concerns surrounding the march have also drawn a warning from Pakistan’s military leadership.

The Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired on Friday by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, “underscored the importance of internal stability” and warned against a repeat of the unrest that swept Pakistan on May 9, 2023.

The May 9 unrest erupted after Khan was briefly arrested in Islamabad, with protesters attacking military installations and other state buildings. Khan has denied allegations that he incited the violence, while PTI says cases against him are politically motivated.

“Any attempt to cause agitation or create 9th May like situation, on any pretext whatsoever, will be dealt with decisive force and rule of law, without hesitation and discrimination,” according to the military’s media wing.