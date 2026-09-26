IZMIT, Turkiye: Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the game before having to come off grimacing with a knee injury as France won 1-0 in Turkey in the UEFA Nations League in new coach Zinedine Zidane’s first game in charge on Friday. The Real Madrid superstar was moved out to the left wing by his new coach after being used through the middle of the France attack under former coach Didier Deschamps at the recent World Cup, which he ended as the top scorer with 10 goals. It was from the left that Mbappe, France’s all-time top scorer, notched his 67th international goal, controlling and firing in low at the near post after being set up by Michael Olise. He winced in pain as his teammates came across to celebrate the goal at the Kocaeli Stadium in Izmit, just over 100 kilometres outside Istanbul. Mbappe tried to carry on after receiving treatment, but eventually slumped to the ground and looked concerned as he prodded the outside of his left knee, before walking off to be replaced by Desire Doue. France and Real will now nervously wait to discover the extent of the injury, with Les Bleus playing three more games over the next 10 days before the club season resumes. Zidane confirmed that Mbappe is now likely to return to his club for treatment. “It’s not great. Unfortunately I think he’s going to have to go home. We don’t want to take any risks,” Zidane told broadcaster TF1. “He overextended his knee while shooting. It’s not very encouraging.” The sight of his star player and skipper coming off overshadowed Zidane’s first match since being appointed coach in late July on a deal to 2030. The France legend and 1998 World Cup winner is making his return to elite coaching for the first time since his second stint in charge of Madrid ended in 2021. “It was a really emotional night but it was a successful debut in difficult surroundings. I think we played rather well. I saw a lot of interesting things, considering we have only had three and a half training sessions together. It’s quite encouraging,” he added. France, beaten in the semi-finals at the World Cup by eventual winners Spain, are in Group A1 of this edition of the Nations League and will now go to Brussels to face Belgium on Monday. Belgium won 2-0 away to Italy on Friday. Cherki plays Zidane, whose last match as a player came for France against Italy in the 2006 World Cup final, will then make his home debut as coach against the Italians at the Stade de France next Friday. His first team selection was not dramatically different to the side that regularly played at the World Cup, although Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert was in at left-back while Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki came into the starting XI. Olise, the Bayern Munich star who lit up the World Cup, was unlucky not to open the scoring late in the first half when his superb strike was tipped over by home goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir. France goalkeeper Mike Maignan responded at the start of the second half as he tipped over an attempt by Abdulkerim Bardakci for Turkey, who finished bottom of their group at the World Cup despite a 3-2 win over co-hosts the United States. Mbappe’s goal came shortly after, and the visitors later saw Jules Kounde hit the post before Turkey were reduced to 10 men late on. Cakir came flying out of his area to halt Bradley Barcola as the France substitute raced through on goal. German referee Felix Zwayer initially waved play on before undertaking a VAR review after which he decided the goalkeeper had handled the ball, which meant a red card. Turkey, coached by former Italian international Vincenzo Montella, host Italy next on Monday.

Originally published by Arab News