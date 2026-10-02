DUBAI: The FIA has welcomed Ford’s announcement that it will return to the World Rally Championship with a full factory program from 2028 and develop a car under the new 2027 technical regulations for 2029. Ford’s return to the championship will mark its first full works program in the FIA WRC since 2012 and comes at a significant moment in the championship’s development. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem stated in a press release recently: “Today’s announcement represents another significant moment for the FIA World Rally Championship. “With a new promoter in place, three constructors already committed to the new technical regulations, and now Ford confirming its return as a full works manufacturer, there is real momentum behind the championship’s next era. “Ford is one of the great names in motorsport and its commitment to FIA World Championships continues to grow.” He said the manufacturer returned to Formula 1 this year, is competing at the highest level of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, and will return to the top category of the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2027. With new technical regulations arriving in 2027, increased investment under new ownership and plans to expand the WRC’s presence in key markets including the UK and US, the series is entering a new period of sporting and commercial growth. Ben Sulayem added: “That will give Ford a presence across four FIA World Championships and demonstrates the importance it places on motorsport as a global platform, and laboratory, for its brand, products and technologies. “I had the privilege of driving for Ford during my own career, so welcoming them back is a particularly special moment for me. The WRC continues to grow, and this long-term commitment from such an iconic manufacturer is a testament to the strength of the championship.” The announcement makes Ford the fourth constructor to commit to developing a car under the FIA’s new technical regulations. Designed around safety, affordability, flexibility and accessibility, the regulations will reduce the cost of competing at the highest level of rallying, with the price of a ready-to-compete car capped at $388,000 in asphalt specification. From 2028, Ford Racing will become directly involved in its FIA WRC program alongside longstanding partner M-Sport, before introducing an all-new Rally1 car developed to the WRC27 technical regulations in 2029. Ford’s commitment follows growing interest in the new regulations from both global automotive manufacturers and independent constructors. And comes as the championship has recently secured the “Deal of the Century” and enters a new period of commercial development under its recently appointed promoter team. The growing manufacturer interest also underlines the wider role of the FIA’s World Championships as global platforms for automotive manufacturers. The aim is to develop and demonstrate new technologies, test solutions in demanding competition environments and transfer knowledge between motorsport and road-going vehicles. Ford’s return to the WRC also forms part of an expanding global motor sport program. Apart from the return to major contests, it has already launched its LMGT3 program. Ford has played a major role in the history of the FIA World Rally Championship, with cars including the Escort, Sierra, Focus, Fiesta and Puma competing across more than five decades of international rallying. Jim Baumbick, president of Ford Europe, said: “Rallying is where Ford’s character faces its toughest test, and where generations of fans come to share the thrill of seeing a car take on the impossible. “We want our next generation of European vehicles to carry that same unapologetic spirit. Responsive, confidence-inspiring, and rewarding to drive on the roads people use every day.” Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Racing, said: “As we celebrate 125 years of Ford Racing, our 50-year legacy in the WRC stands out as one of our proudest because of its direct connection to the fun and exciting cars that came from that. “We can’t wait to compete again in rally racing in 2028 and beyond.” Eric Boullier, CEO of WRC Promoter, called Ford’s decision to return to the FIA World Rally Championship “fantastic news.” “The brand has an extraordinary history in rallying and has been part of some of the sport’s most memorable moments,” he said.

Originally published by Arab News