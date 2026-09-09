BRUSSELS: Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said in quotes published on Wednesday he has decided to put his Belgium career on standby until September 2027. The 34-year-old made the last of his 115 international appearances at this summer’s World Cup but will only return to the Red Devils set-up for Euro 2028 qualifiers next year. The Real Madrid ‘keeper will miss the upcoming Nations League campaign under new boss Mark Van Bommel starting with a game against Italy on September 25. Van Bommel told Courtois beforehand he was unable to guarantee him the starting No. 1 shirt. “I have made the choice not to play the entire Nations League campaign with the Red Devils,” Courtois told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws after Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday. “Unless the national coach runs into injury problems; then I can be called up exceptionally,” he added. Options for Van Bommel in goal in Courtois’ absence include Manchester United’s 24-year-old Senne Lammens and Chelsea’s 21-year-old Mike Penders. “I am making myself available again for the European Championship qualifiers,” Courtois said. “If the goalkeeper playing in the Nations League performs well, Van Bommel might continue with him. “However, I want to fight for my place. I want to prove that I can be the first-choice keeper again,” Courtois added.

Originally published by Arab News